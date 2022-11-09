PHOTOS: Ingham Co. Sheriff welcomes new K9, Blaze

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new member of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department.

Blaze is a Belgian Malinois trained for patrol, tracking, and detecting narcotics.

“K9 Blaze worked hard with seasoned K9 Handler, Deputy Macomber, to graduate from Mid-Michigan Police K9 school this October,” the department said.

The department says Deputy Macomber and K9 Blaze will make a great team, especially because they have the same birth date.

