PHOTOS: Ingham Co. Sheriff welcomes new K9, Blaze

Welcome to the team Blaze!
There's a new member of the Ingham County Sheriff's Department: K9 Blaze.
There's a new member of the Ingham County Sheriff's Department: K9 Blaze.(Ingham County Sheriff's Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new member of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department.

Blaze is a Belgian Malinois trained for patrol, tracking, and detecting narcotics.

“K9 Blaze worked hard with seasoned K9 Handler, Deputy Macomber, to graduate from Mid-Michigan Police K9 school this October,” the department said.

The department says Deputy Macomber and K9 Blaze will make a great team, especially because they have the same birth date.

