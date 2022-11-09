Governor Whitmer to hold reelection victory speech following projected win

Candidate in 2022 Michigan Midterm Election.
Candidate in 2022 Michigan Midterm Election.(WILX)
By Kayla Jones and WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press and NBC project Governor Whitmer to win the Governor race for Michigan.

Governor Whitmer’s campaign announced that Governor Whitmer will hold a victory speech at Motor City Casino located in Detroit on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

Incumbent Governor Whitmer, who defeated Republican Tudor Dixon in the race for Michigan’s governor, was first elected to Michigan State Senate in 2006 after serving in the Michigan House for six years. In 2018, she defeated Bill Schuette and became the 49th Governor of Michigan.

