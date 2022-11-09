First Alert Winter Survival Guide airs tonight at 7 p.m.

Like it or not, winter is almost here
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow and ice can make Michigan a winter wonderland, but our weather can also be dangerous.

Tonight at 7 p.m., the News 10 First Alert Weather Team will help you and your family prepare for winter’s worst.

The First Alert Winter Survival Guide can be seen at 7 p.m. tonight on-air on WILX or online in the video player above.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results
Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year when he was fatally shot...
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan midterms
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Michigan

Latest News

Check your cameras: Lansing Township police investigating after body dumped
Police are looking for a trailer that was stolen in Eaton Rapids on Nov. 1, 2022.
Police search for trailer stolen in Eaton Rapids
Daniel Banegas
Lansing police seek missing 23-year-old man
WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air...
2022 Michigan election results