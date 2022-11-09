First Alert Winter Survival Guide airs tonight at 7 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow and ice can make Michigan a winter wonderland, but our weather can also be dangerous.

Tonight at 7 p.m., the News 10 First Alert Weather Team will help you and your family prepare for winter’s worst.

The First Alert Winter Survival Guide can be seen at 7 p.m. tonight on-air on WILX or online in the video player above.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.