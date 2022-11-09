First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low 70s. We will be close to the record high temperatures for November 10th. The record high today in Lansing is 74º set in 2020, the record for Jackson is 75º also set in 2020. Plenty of sunshine is expected today, too. Tonight under partly cloudy skies low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

A cold front will be just to our west Friday morning. Temperatures climb to the mid 50s Friday morning before the front passes through the area around lunch time. Temperatures will fall a few degrees Friday afternoon and really tumble Friday night into the 30s. Friday will be a mostly cloudy day. The cold front may bring a sprinkle or two of rain Friday, but most areas should be dry.

The weekend will be cold with high temperatures in the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. Next week plan on below average temperatures with highs each day near 40º. Saturday cold air racing across Lake Michigan may pick up enough moisture to bring a few sprinkles of rain or a few snowflakes to Mid-Michigan. Sunday plan on a mix of clouds and sun. Once again on Sunday we cannot rule out a few snowflakes at times. We may have a few more chances of seeing snowflakes toward the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 10, 2022

Average High: 49º Average Low 34º

Lansing Record High: 74° 2020

Lansing Record Low: 9° 1895

Jackson Record High: 75º 2020

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1921

