East Lansing police seek 2 in vandalism investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-3381.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing are looking for two individuals in a vandalism investigation.

According to authorities, the two individuals featured in the photos above are wanted for question in connection with a malicious destruction of property incident.

Further details were not released at the time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-3381.

