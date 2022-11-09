Dana Nessel projected to win race for Attorney General

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has called the 2022 election for Democrat Dana Nessel, who defeated Republican candidate Matthew DePerno in the race for Michigan’s Attorney General.

Former criminal prosecutor and civil rights attorney, Dana Nessel was sworn in as Michigan’s 54th Attorney General on January 1, 2019.

