Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,992 new cases, 168 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone down for the seventh consecutive week.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,992 new cases of COVID and 168 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,427 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s 1,738 average.
State totals now sit at 2,907,819 cases and 39,574 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
As of Tuesday, 997 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 1,111 hospitalized a week ago.
The next update will be Nov. 15.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|16,396
|206
|160.8
|Eaton County
|27,104
|411
|111.6
|Ingham County
|65,079
|806
|106.0
|Jackson County
|40,905
|576
|173.5
|Shiawassee County
|16,898
|223
|113.0
