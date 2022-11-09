Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,992 new cases, 168 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone down for the seventh consecutive week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,992 new cases of COVID and 168 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,427 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s 1,738 average.

State totals now sit at 2,907,819 cases and 39,574 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 997 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 1,111 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Nov. 15.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,396 206 160.8 Eaton County 27,104 411 111.6 Ingham County 65,079 806 106.0 Jackson County 40,905 576 173.5 Shiawassee County 16,898 223 113.0

