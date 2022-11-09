Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,992 new cases, 168 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,907,819 cases and 39,574 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone down for the seventh consecutive week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,992 new cases of COVID and 168 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,427 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s 1,738 average.

State totals now sit at 2,907,819 cases and 39,574 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 997 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 1,111 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Nov. 15.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,396206160.8
Eaton County27,104411111.6
Ingham County65,079806106.0
Jackson County40,905576173.5
Shiawassee County16,898223113.0

