Check your cameras: Lansing Township police investigating after body dumped

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for information and surveillance footage after a body was reportedly dumped in Lansing Township.

Police said the body of Randolph Lee Putmon, a 45-year-old man, was found Monday morning near a dumpster near the intersection of St. Joseph Street and Lentz Court.

According to the Lansing Township Police Department, an unknown dark-colored pickup truck that contained at least two people arrived at the scene, where at least one person was seen dragging the body out of the bed of the truck and leaving it next to the dumpster. Police said the pickup arrived and left the area on St. Joseph Street.

Police are asking for anyone who has surveillance cameras that captures any part of Stoner or Clement streets between Michigan Avenue to St. Joseph Street, or any part of St. Joseph Street between Waverly Road and Rosemary Avenue, to review footage for any vehicles recorded between 1-5 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information that could help identify vehicles that traveled those roadways is urged to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-999-0291.

