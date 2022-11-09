Brooklyn Nets Promote Interim Coach

Former Kansas Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn was named the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday....
Former Kansas Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn was named the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)(Jessie Alcheh | AP)
-NEW YORK (AP) - The Brooklyn Nets have made Jacque Vaughn their head coach, promoting Steve Nash’s replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. After moving on from Nash, the Nets had been in discussions with Udoka, who had been a Nets assistant before taking the Boston job. But the Nets decided not go that route, perhaps unwilling to take on more negative attention while dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving’s decision to post a link to a film with antisemitic material on his Twitter page.

