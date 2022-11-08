World Cup Controversies

Una vista general muestra el estadio Al Janoub, uno de los estadios de la Copa Mundial 2022, en Doha, Qatar.(Hassan Ammar | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GENEVA (AP) - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter says picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago. Blatter led FIFA at the time of the vote and says soccer and the World Cup are too big for a country as small as Qatar. He repeated his claim that key votes for Qatar were swayed by a 2010 meeting in Paris between then-French president Nicolas Sarkozy and FIFA vice president Michel Platini. The 86-year-old Blatter spoke with a Swiss newspaper group. It was his first major interview since being acquitted with Platini in July of financial misconduct at FIFA.

