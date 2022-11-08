Police seeks woman in Meridian Township retail fraud investigation
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman.
According to authorities, she is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-4571).
Read next:
- Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches
- Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states
- Laingsburg business owners giving away 100 turkeys
- CDC adds color purple for new highest level of flu outbreak
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.