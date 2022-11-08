News 10 team coverage: 2022 Michigan election

Polls will close at 8 p.m., but results will continue to come in after that
Once polls close, clerks will begin reporting votes from across the state.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters across Michigan cast their ballots in local, statewide and federal races.

Among the top concerns for voters in 2022 were the economy, inflation, gas prices, abortion rights, school safety and climate change.

Background:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer started Election Day in Lansing before she headed to Detroit, where she’ll hold her campaign watch party.

Whitmer did not vote in-person Tuesday because she voted absentee.

Republican candidate for Governor, Tudor Dixon, voted in-person Tuesday morning in Norton Shores.

WILX News 10 has team coverage across the state to bring you the latest election news on air and online.

Once polls close, clerks will begin reporting votes from across the state. You can see the full election results across Michigan here.

