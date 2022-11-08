In My View: Tough games ahead for high school football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven Lansing area high school football teams are still alive in the state tournament—but I think all face peril in their regional games this weekend.

DeWitt may have the best chance to advance facing Linden and Mason, despite being unbeaten, looks like it has a perilous game at 10-1 Trenton. These are all tough games at this point in the tournament. I thought Mid-Michigan would do well in the districts, but the regionals are another step up and traditionally have been that way.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.