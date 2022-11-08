In My View: Tough games ahead for high school football

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven Lansing area high school football teams are still alive in the state tournament—but I think all face peril in their regional games this weekend.

DeWitt may have the best chance to advance facing Linden and Mason, despite being unbeaten, looks like it has a perilous game at 10-1 Trenton. These are all tough games at this point in the tournament. I thought Mid-Michigan would do well in the districts, but the regionals are another step up and traditionally have been that way.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lansing Township
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Fire at Hammond Farms closes off M-99
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

In My View: District championship football games are tonight
In My View: Lions look to assemble younger roster next season
In My View: MSU has a chance to salvage part of their season
In My View: MSU at a crossroads