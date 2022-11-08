LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University researchers and collaborators in Ecuador have shown that up to 32 frog species thought to be extinct may not be.

“I can’t tell you how special it is to hold something we never thought we’d see again,” said Kyle Jaynes, the lead author of the new study published in the journal Biological Conservation. Jaynes is an MSU doctoral student in the Department of Integrative Biology and the Ecology, Evolution, and Behavior Program (EBB).

Over the past two decades, harlequin frogs that were thought to be extinct have been reappearing. Researchers hope the news creates a sense of urgency to protect and conserve the rediscovered species.

MSU research shows up to 32 frog species may not be extinct (Michigan State University)

“We want people to walk away from this with a glimmer of hope that we can still address the problems of the biodiversity crisis,” said Jaynes, who works in the lab of Sarah Fitzpatrick, an assistant professor in the College of Natural Science who is based at the W.K. Kellogg Biological Station.

“But rediscovery does not equal recovery,” Jaynes said. “This story isn’t over for these frogs, and we’re not where we want to be in terms of conservation and protection. We still have a lot to learn and a lot to do.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.