MSU Hoops Off to West Coast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team heads to San Diego Wednesday to prepare for Friday’s aircraft carrier game against Gonzaga. Both teams opened the regular season Monday night with easy wins, the Spartans 73-55 over Northern Arizona at the Breslin Center and Gonzaga 104-63 at home over North Florida. Gonzaga is ranked second in the first Associated Press poll, MSU is unranked. Game time Friday is 6:30pm Michigan time. MSU lost to North Carolina on an aircraft carrier in San Diego 11 years ago.

