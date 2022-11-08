Meridian Township to raise water, sewer rates for 2023
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Jan. 1, 2023, water and sewer rates will increase in Meridian Township.
According to the township, the average homeowner will pay about 14% more, about $7 more each month.
Township officials said the higher rates are necessary to make sure there’s enough money to pay for operations and improvements to the water and sewer systems.
