Meridian Township aims to minimize environmental impact with Green Burials

Learn more about green burials and the minimal impact they have on the environment.
Learn more about green burials and the minimal impact they have on the environment.(Meridian Township (Twitter))
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A Green Burial Presentation by Gabrielle Mayer will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The special presentation will go over different burial techniques and how they impact the environment.

Green burials are a way of caring for the dead with minimal environmental impact that helps in the conservation of natural resources, reduction of carbon emissions, protection of worker health, and the restoration or preservation of habitats.

The presentation is happening on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. at Capital Area District Libraries (CADL), Okemos Branch. Located at 4321 Okemos Road.

More information about the Green Burials Presentation can be found by visiting the Meridian Township website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lansing Township
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Fire at Hammond Farms closes off M-99
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

At the polling station on South Washington in Lansing
Lansing City Clerk at polling station, ahead of midterm election
At the polling station on South Washington in Lansing
Lansing City Clerk at polling station, ahead of midterm election
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives
Brief Warm-Up Ahead