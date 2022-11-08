Meridian Township aims to minimize environmental impact with Green Burials

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A Green Burial Presentation by Gabrielle Mayer will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The special presentation will go over different burial techniques and how they impact the environment.

Green burials are a way of caring for the dead with minimal environmental impact that helps in the conservation of natural resources, reduction of carbon emissions, protection of worker health, and the restoration or preservation of habitats.

The presentation is happening on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. at Capital Area District Libraries (CADL), Okemos Branch. Located at 4321 Okemos Road.

More information about the Green Burials Presentation can be found by visiting the Meridian Township website.

