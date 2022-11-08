Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at Charlotte club

Charlotte Michigan Police Department
Charlotte Michigan Police Department(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 76-year-old man was charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a shooting in Charlotte on Friday.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m. at The Fraternal Order of Eagles on Lansing Street, between Gale and Robinson streets. Police said a man entered the bar and fired one round at another person. No one was struck by the bullet.

The suspect was taken into custody and was lodged at the Eaton County Jail.

Police said James Carlo, a 76-year-old man from Charlotte, was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

His bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety.

