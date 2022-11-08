Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

There will not be another like it for three years, a total lunar eclipse. It was visible throughout North America in early Tuesday morning with totality lasting from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m.

It is the second total lunar eclipse this year while the first was in May. The next total lunar eclipse will not happen until 2025.

