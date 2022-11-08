Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

There will not be another like it for three years, a total lunar eclipse. It was visible throughout North America in early Tuesday morning with totality lasting from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m.

Check out News 10 Today’s MSU Skycam of the total lunar eclipse above.

It is the second total lunar eclipse this year while the first was in May. The next total lunar eclipse will not happen until 2025.

Click here to submit your photos.

Read more:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lansing Township
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Fire at Hammond Farms closes off M-99
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

Warming Up this Week Before a Big Cool Down
The mock election was held for students who are too young to vote in the real election.
Holt High School cast their votes for mock election
The mock election was held for students who are too young to vote in the real election.
Holt High School cast their votes for mock election - clipped version
While Dixon’s and Whitmer’s campaigns look very different, they had a very similar tune Monday...
Final push before midterm elections