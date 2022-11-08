Lansing’s 5:01 to connect talent to career opportunities in Greater Lansing

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing 5:01 will be hosting its 7th annual Capital Comeback during Thanksgiving week. This event will bring opportunities to those in the Greater Lansing area to rediscover Lansing and explore career and living opportunities that are offered in the Capital Region.

“The Lansing Region’s network of opportunities for businesses and people to locate, expand and excel is vast and growing,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP). “Over the past year alone, LEAP’s work has brought more than 3,700 new quality jobs to the region through projects like TechSmith’s new state-of-the-art international headquarters, Amazon and McKesson’s state-of-the-art distribution facilities; and Ultium’s $2.5 billion new electric battery plant, to name a few.”

Building on talent attraction efforts, the event will connect former, prospective, and current residents with career opportunities in Greater Lansing such as education, government, and advanced manufacturing.

Greater Lansing was ranked as having the highest average annual population gain in the Midwest, with an average of 7,538 new residents gained per year from other Midwest areas, according to a recent CommericalCafe study.

“More and more people are recognizing that Lansing is an affordable, lively place to call home that provides easy access to the rest of Pure Michigan and the Midwest. Coupled with being an emerging hub for creatives, entrepreneurs, artists, small businesses, and nonprofits, the region is continuing to experience a contagious energy and revitalization,” said Christopher Sell, executive director of Lansing 5:01. “The affordability of housing is also attractive, with more than 64% of residents who own homes.”

Capital Comeback will host a virtual career event on Monday, Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and an in-person event at The Graduate in East Lansing on Wednesday, November 23 from 5:01 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If interested, you can learn more about Capital Comeback and register for the event by visiting the following websites:

Virtual Event on November 21: https://lansing501.com/events/capital-comeback-virtual

In-Person Event on November 23: https://lansing501.com/events/capital-comeback-inperson

