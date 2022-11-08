Lansing City Clerk at polling station, ahead of midterm election

By Kayla Jones and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters from across the state and country are preparing to line up at the polls. Gearing up to decide who will represent them on the state and federal levels.

Poll workers also prepare for the polls to open on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

There are about 1.2 million Michigander absentee ballots cast.

“We still have a lot of people who have absentee ballots left to return. There’s still time to get that in by 8 p.m. in person or show up at the polls,” said Chris Swope, Lansing City Clerk. “I expect locally that we’ll have results sometime next morning, tomorrow morning. And statewide it might take a couple of more days. I don’t think the legislature gave us the right tools to be able to process our absentee ballots in a timely way. So I keep pushing them in the future to give us more tools” Swope said.

Lansing City Clerk at polling station, ahead of midterm election
