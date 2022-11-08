Laingsburg business owners giving away 100 turkeys

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The owners of Laingsburg’s Local Roots Cannabis will be giving away 100 turkeys. Their first Mom and Pop Turkey Drop will take place at their store located at 120 West Grand River, Downtown Laingsburg.

“We decided to call this, the Mom and Pop Turkey Drop, to highlight the small businesses involved,” said Roy Liskey, co-owner of Local Roots Cannabis. “The Michigan Cannabis Industry is dominated by multi-state operators and large corporations; but it is the Mom and Pop growers, small businesses, and family owned operations, like our sponsors, and Local Roots, that consistently give back in our communities,” said Liskey.

Some of the turkeys will go toward the Lions Club/American Legion Free Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Laingsburg.

There are four dispensaries in Mid- Michigan that are giving away turkeys. All are locally owned, independent shops, not chain stores, said Liskey.

You can pick up a turkey at the following locations:

Local Roots,120 West Grand River, Laingsburg

Light N Up, 4184 Pier North Blvd., Flint

StoneDepot, 3435 East Michigan Ave., Jackson

Pharmhouse, 831 Wealthy St. SW, Grand Rapids

The frozen turkeys will be given away on Nov. 19 starting at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. or while supplies last.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.