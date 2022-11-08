Irving and Silver Meet

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”(AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A person with knowledge of the meeting says suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. That came hours after Silver said Irving made a “reckless decision” to post a link on his Twitter feed to a film that contains antisemitic material and said he would be meeting with him within a week. They finally did on Tuesday, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on anonymity because the meeting and its details were private.

