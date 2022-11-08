House lost to fire in Henrietta Township

MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday.

Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.

Most of their house was lost in the fire, but items were saved including family photos thanks to firefighters on the scene.

The Henrietta Township Fire Department is leading the investigation into the incident. As of Tuesday, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The homeowner said her family lived at the house for 18 years.

