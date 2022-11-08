Holt High School cast their votes for mock election

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Holt High School cast their votes for their mock election. Voting for governor as well as several other races and key issues.

Fifty student volunteers helped make the mock election possible as students went through the whole process from registering to vote, to receiving a sticker when the process was done.

The mock election was held for students who are too young to vote in the real election.

“We wanted to give our younger students who don’t get to vote in the real election tomorrow a chance to engage and politically get some information and ideas and get a chance to vote on those ideas,” said Gavin Sykes-McLaughlin, U.S. History Teacher.

The results of Holt High School’s mock election are listed below.

  • 75%of student voters chose Governor Whitmer.
  • 69% picked Elissa Slotkin over Tom Barrett in the Congressional Race.
  • All three ballot proposals did pass.

More: Community News

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lansing Township
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Fire at Hammond Farms closes off M-99
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

The mock election was held for students who are too young to vote in the real election.
Holt High School cast their votes for mock election - clipped version
While Dixon’s and Whitmer’s campaigns look very different, they had a very similar tune Monday...
Final push before midterm elections
Lansing 5:01 plans to unveil a new mural to help activate the Pere Marquette Alley.
Lansing’s 5:01 to connect talent to career opportunities in Greater Lansing
Learn more about green burials and the minimal impact they have on the environment.
Meridian Township aims to minimize environmental impact with Green Burials