Holt High School cast their votes for mock election

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Holt High School cast their votes for their mock election. Voting for governor as well as several other races and key issues.

Fifty student volunteers helped make the mock election possible as students went through the whole process from registering to vote, to receiving a sticker when the process was done.

The mock election was held for students who are too young to vote in the real election.

“We wanted to give our younger students who don’t get to vote in the real election tomorrow a chance to engage and politically get some information and ideas and get a chance to vote on those ideas,” said Gavin Sykes-McLaughlin, U.S. History Teacher.

The results of Holt High School’s mock election are listed below.

75%of student voters chose Governor Whitmer.

69% picked Elissa Slotkin over Tom Barrett in the Congressional Race.

All three ballot proposals did pass.

