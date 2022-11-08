Gov. Whitmer, Tudor Dixon make final push for votes before Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The polls will open for the General Election Tuesday morning.

Both women running for governor were out Monday night with a last-minute push to win votes. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in East Lansing and Tudor Dixon was in Grand Rapids for their last rallies.

Both sides pushed one last time to get people out to the polls. While Dixon’s and Whitmer’s campaigns look very different, they had a very similar tune Monday as they both urged Michiganders to vote.

After months of campaigning, months of commercials, rallies and debates, it all comes down to this final push.

Both Dixon and Whitmer spoke on issues they thought would drive people to the polls. Dixon touched on education, law enforcement and the economy.

“We are going to fight for our kids and make sure that we bring back education in the state of Michigan,” Dixon said.

Whitmer touched on the economy, roads and reproductive rights.

“This is what I hear when I get across the state,” Whitmer said. “We’re staying focused on jobs on the economy on skills and on protecting people’s rights.”

Every last vote counts Tuesday. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can see the full election results across Michigan here.

