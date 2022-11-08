First Alert Weather Forecast

Warm weather continues for a few more days
First Alert Weather morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be a great looking day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly clear skies for us tonight with lows in the mid 40s. The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Thursday will be another mostly sunny day.

Get out and enjoy the warm temperatures today and Thursday, a big cool down is heading our way for the weekend and next week. Friday a cold front moves through the area with the chance of a few rain showers. It will be cooler Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday and Sunday plan on high temperatures only in the upper 30s with overnight lows in the 20s. A few rain and snow showers are possible Saturday. Widely scattered snow showers are expected Sunday. Next week will generally be dry, but cold with high temperatures each day Monday through Friday near 40º with overnight lows in the 20s.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 9, 2022

  • Average High: 50º Average Low 34º
  • Lansing Record High: 77° 2020
  • Lansing Record Low: 12° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 78º 2020
  • Jackson Record Low: 13º 1991

