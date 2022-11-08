CDC adds color purple for new highest level of flu outbreak

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has added a new color to its flu outbreak chart. The color purple is not typically seen on the flu map. However, some states have jumped from a “high” activity level (light red) to a “very high” activity level (purple).

According to the CDC Cumulative Rate chart, seniors and small children are the sickest. Their flu rates doubled in the U.S. within a two-week period.

More information about influenza activity levels can be found by visiting the CDC’s Flu View Interact Map.

A Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report Prepared by the Influenza Division (CDC Website)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.