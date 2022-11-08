CDC adds color purple for new highest level of flu outbreak

(WCAX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has added a new color to its flu outbreak chart. The color purple is not typically seen on the flu map. However, some states have jumped from a “high” activity level (light red) to a “very high” activity level (purple).

According to the CDC Cumulative Rate chart, seniors and small children are the sickest. Their flu rates doubled in the U.S. within a two-week period.

More information about influenza activity levels can be found by visiting the CDC’s Flu View Interact Map.

A Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report Prepared by the Influenza Division
