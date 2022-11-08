Capital Area Humane Society traps 26 more cats at Mill Pond Village

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The large-scale cat rescue at Mill Pond Village is ongoing.

The Capital Area Humane Society has been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its cat overpopulation problem. The shelter spent Tuesday spaying and neutering 26 cats that were trapped overnight.

The cats will be taken to a Capital Area Humane Society clinic to be spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The shelter said the friendly cats will be available for adoption, while the cats that are owned or don’t qualify for adoption will be returned to Mill Pond Village.

You can donate to the Capital Area Humane Society here. More information on the shelter and pets available can be found on its official website here.

