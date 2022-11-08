Big Job Ahead For Saturday

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) recovers his own fumble during the second half of...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) recovers his own fumble during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(Associated Press/David J. Phillip)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
-Even Jeff Saturday was shocked when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay called late Sunday night to offer him the head coaching position. A former two-time All-Pro center who snapped the ball to Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for 12 seasons, Saturday surely knows his X’s and O’s. But his only coaching experience was a three-year stint at Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia where he led the team to a 20-16 record with three playoff appearances. Irsay’s decision stunned people internally and around the league, though his affinity for Saturday was known throughout the organization. Saturday played 13 seasons for the Colts, made the Pro Bowl six times, helped them win a Super Bowl and is a member of the team’s Ring of Honor.

