Authorities seek man accused of stealing $1K of medication in Hartland Township

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with mail thefts in Hartland Township.

According to authorities, more than $1,000 worth of medications were stolen from the mail in October near the intersection of Bergin Road and Summerfield Lane.

The Sheriff’s Office describes the suspect as a white man with a red or light brown beard.

A photo of the man from Nov. 2 can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440 Ext. 4335.

