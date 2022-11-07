‘WILD’ hosts its annual conference at MSU Union, discussing leadership

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Women’s Initiative for Leadership Development, or ‘WILD,’ hosted its annual conference Sunday at the MSU Union.

Dolores Huerta was a keynote speaker at the event. She was a civil rights activist and community organizer. In 1962, she and labor rights leader Cesar Chavez founded the united farm workers union and played a critical role in many of the union’s accomplishments for four decades. In 2012, President Obama awarded her with the presidential medal of freedom, the highest civilian honor in The US.

Leadership was discussed among this conference’s themes including community, culture, and collaboration.

According to WILD, their vision is to connect and engage with students and prepare them to be agents of social change on campus, and in their communities.

