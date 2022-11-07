What voters need to know ahead of Midterm Elections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voting is underway for the 2022 Midterm Elections. As voters head to the polls, big issues that are on their minds are inflation, abortion rights, school safety, and voting security. Here’s what voters should know ahead of Tuesday’s election.

If voters plan on voting in person, the polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning and will close at 8 p.m.

In Michigan, you must bring photo identification to verify your identity in order to vote. Acceptable identification options a voter can bring to the polls include the following:

A Federal or State government-issued identification card.

A U.S. Passport

A Military identification card with a photo.

A Student identification card from the high school or college you attend.

If you do not have one of the options mentioned above or forget to bring identification to the polling station, you can still vote. You will have to sign a voting affidavit.

On the affidavit form, voters will be asked to write their name, and current address, then sign their signature. If someone makes a false statement on the affidavit, it is considered perjury. They could pay a fine of up to $1,00 or go to prison for up to 5 years.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to reassure voters that every ballot will be counted, and the Michigan elections are safe.

“I am here today to ensure every Michigan citizen that the election will be safe, secure fair and that the results will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We want Michigan voters to be confident that no matter how they choose to cast their ballot, or who they vote for, they will be safe, their vote will be counted securely, and the results of the election will be an accurate reflection of the will of the voters.”

Absentee ballots can still be dropped off at your local clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on Monday. The deadline to mail in your absentee ballot has passed.

