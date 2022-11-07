What does ‘estimated percentage of votes’ mean for 2022 midterms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new terminology for voting projections is expected to be used for the 2022 midterm election.

The Associated Press (AP) announced they will be switching from a mathematical equation to something more complex known as the estimated percentage of votes. They will calculate this number based on factors such as previous election turnout, details on early voting, and other numbers along the way.

AP said that this number is fluid and will change throughout election night. If voter turnout is greater than expected, the percentage will shift down, and if it’s less than expected, that number will increase.

Originally, AP used to use the number of precincts reporting to show how much of the vote was left to tally. Precincts are how a state, county, city, or neighborhood is divided up for election day voting locations. Each precinct includes state, county, city, and congressional district races specific to that geographic area. According to AP, this number is not reliable anymore.

AP will never publish an estimated vote total at 100% until the election is certified.

This helps give confidence in the most accurate and reliable information to pass along to people in Michigan and across the US.

While it’s impossible to predict the future, at WILX News 10, we strive for integrity, honesty, transparency, and above all, accuracy when we announce election results.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.