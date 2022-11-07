Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, heading toward Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A late-season storm has formed in the Atlantic and is headed for the east coast of Florida

The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Nicole is a large storm and will have a wide impact beyond the Sunshine State.

Nicole is located about 520 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, where a tropical storm watch is in effect, with maximum-sustained winds of 45 mph. It is moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm could be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday night on its approach to Florida,

Forecasters expect the large storm to have a widespread impact, bringing severe weather, including coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall and beach erosion, to parts of Florida and the southeastern U.S. later this week.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Hammond Farms closes off M-99
Downed tree in Lansing at corner of Brisbane and Averill.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
High winds rip the roof off Cedar Place Assisted Living in Lansing
Kenny Loudermilk went missing Oct. 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the...
Paraglider missing for more than a week leaves behind 15-year-old daughter
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

Latest News

North Korea has released images showing its recent spate of missile launches.
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
A 49-year-old woman, her two daughters and a granddaughter were shot and killed in Orlando...
A girl and 3 women die in shooting
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
Voting is underway for the 2022 Midterm Elections.
What voters need to know ahead of Midterm Elections
Voting is underway for the 2022 Midterm Elections.
What voters need to know ahead of Midterm Elections