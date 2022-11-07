Sparrow arranges military funerals for 5 unclaimed Michigan veterans

By Kayla Jones
Nov. 7, 2022
AUGUSTA, Mich. (WILX) - Five individuals whose remains had gone unclaimed will receive full military burials on Thursday thanks to the work of Sparrow Forensic Pathology and federal officials.

Sparrow officials researched the backgrounds of the dead individuals who had either lost touch with their families or could not afford a burial. They discovered four had served in the Navy and one in the Army.

Sparrow Forensic Pathology is the Medical Examiner for seven local counties and believes that everyone deserves to be treated with respect in death.

Services will take place on Thursday with the first service beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Custer National Cemetery located at 15501 Dickman Road, Augusta (near Battle Creek).

