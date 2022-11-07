Road construction across Mid-Michigan during election week
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Road construction amps up across Mid-Michigan on Election Day.
The eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-127 is will be closed for rebuilding starting Tuesday morning. The closure is expected to last until Thursday afternoon. Detours will be posted on the commutes.
Meanwhile, people driving on I-69 will have a smooth drive as construction is finished in parts of Clinton and Eaton counties. On Monday, one lane of westbound I-69 reopened and the ramp of westbound I-96 just north of Grand Ledge is also open. This was part of a project to rebuild I-69 from Airport Road to the I-96, I-69 interchange. It included rebuilding more than five miles of I-69 and repairs to thirteen area bridges.
