Police seeks man in Meridian Township retail fraud investigation
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.
According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-4698).
