Police seeks man in Meridian Township retail fraud investigation

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-4698).(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.

According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-4698).

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Hammond Farms closes off M-99
Downed tree in Lansing at corner of Brisbane and Averill.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
Man found dead in Lansing Township
High winds rip the roof off Cedar Place Assisted Living in Lansing
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

Latest News

‘Raining embers everywhere’ - High winds a factor in large Hammond Farms fire
Nessel urges FDA to approve US first over-the-counter birth control pill
Windsor Township business begins cleanup following large fire
Road construction across Mid-Michigan during election week
Road construction across Mid-Michigan during election week