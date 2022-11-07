News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: DeWitt’s overtime win against Mount Pleasant

This week, we go to Friday’s DeWitt at Mount Pleasant game.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

This week, we go to the end of the third overtime at Mount Pleasant last Friday night, where DeWitt, who trailed much of the night had to make a stop on the final play of the game to preserve a 56-49 victory.

Mount Pleasant’s fourth-down pass was incomplete and DeWitt improved to 8-3 on the season.

It’s on to Linden, a team with a 7-4 record for the regional title this year, winner of the division three semi-finals

