Nessel urges FDA to approve US first over-the-counter birth control pill

By Brendan Vrabel and Nathan Stearns
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An over-the-counter birth control could hit store shelves if 21 state attorney generals including Dana Nessel get their way.

AG Nessel announced on Monday that she joined an effort that is asking the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve over-the-counter birth control. The FDA is reviewing an application for the pill which is named Opill.

“This over-the-counter pill provides an important advancement in access to birth control for millions of women, especially Michigan women who, since the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, remain in a holding pattern with regard to their bodily autonomy,” Nessel said. “Easier access to birth control is valuable for women’s health and self-determination and I am proud to join my colleagues in asking the FDA to approve HRA Pharma’s pending application to make an over-the-counter birth control pill.”

Nessel along with the other attorney generals petitioning the FDA said the approval of the pill would allow women to have more control over their healthcare.

