Nearly 5 million Powerball tickets purchased in Michigan for Monday’s drawing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday’s Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion.

According to Michigan Lottery, 4.7 million tickets were purchased in Michigan for Monday night’s drawing.

If someone in Michigan wins, it will be the largest Lottery jackpot ever won.

Lottery players are hoping that winning the jackpot means Christmas comes early this year.

“I’d help everybody out in the family, everybody gets a Christmas present,” said Ton Xayphannha, from DeWitt. “I’m telling you that, nobody would go without.”

“Well, I’d probably end up spending some of the money on the grandkids,” said Mark Boeckmann, from Lansing. “Give them new cars and new houses.”

With billions on the line, there are a lot of places to spend your money.

“Definitely do some trips,” Boeckmann said. “My German heritage, I’ll probably go to Frankfurt, Germany and check that out.”

“Got to travel, got to see the world,” Xayphannha said. “Got to take my fiance, we’re going to like go places to Hawaii and stuff like that.”

He said he also has his eyes set on his wedding.

“She would love it and I would love it,” Xayphannha said. “Just to see the ocean, get married on the ocean. I mean, who wouldn’t love that?”

Some people said they’re looking to buy a private island with their winnings.

“I would find one somewhere,” said Joseph Darby. “Somewhere I would buy an island so it’s nice and quiet with that much money.”

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday while Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.

Tickets for both games also may be purchased on the Michigan Lottery website here.

