MSU Women Open With Victory

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team opened its season Monday afternoon with an 86-37 win in the Breslin Center over Delaware State. The Spartans led 39-16 at halftime and never looked back. Suzy Merchant began her 16th season as head coach. MSU next hosts Fort Wayne at 7pm Thursday and Western Michigan at 3pm Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.