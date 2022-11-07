MSU Women Open With Victory

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team opened its season Monday afternoon with an 86-37 win in the Breslin Center over Delaware State. The Spartans led 39-16 at halftime and never looked back. Suzy Merchant began her 16th season as head coach. MSU next hosts Fort Wayne at 7pm Thursday and Western Michigan at 3pm Sunday.

