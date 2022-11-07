MSU helps discover new ‘ghostly’ particles in space

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and Technical University of Munich researchers led an international collaboration identifying particles in the universe.

The observation was made at IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica and the team announced what they found online and in the journal, Science. They were able to discover a source of high-energy neutrinos, which are ghostly subatomic particles produced in some of the universe’s most extreme environments.

The first time this was discovered was in 2018 at the same observatory. Scientists found neutrinos were coming from galaxies with central black holes. The recent discovery in 2022 could prove to be more common than what was discovered in 2018. The new neutrinos also carry information about their origin that’s inaccessible to other types of telescopes.

Hans Niederhausen is the lead author of the new report and a postdoctoral research associate in the MSU Department of Physics and Astronomy.

“We’re not all the way there yet,” said Niederhausen. “But this could be the point we look back to and say, ‘This is when we showed we can do it in practice.’”

