MLK Commision of Mid-Michigan earns an Emmy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan has won an Emmy.

The award they received was for their broadcast of their 2021 “MLK Day of Celebration” honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They won their Emmy for excellence for broadcast production in the historical and cultural category by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The award was presented at the Emmy Award Show in Detroit. Because of the Pandemic, the commission transformed the annual event for television for the first time in 36 years. The event used to be in front of an audience at the Lansing Center, the group said was staged before a sold-out audience of up to 2,200.

Elaine Hardy is the commission chair for the group.

“Producing this show was a labor of love,” said Hardy. “The replacement of our annual luncheon couldn’t just be a Zoom video conference — it had to be inspirational. And it had to amplify the message of our keynote guest, Dr. Bernice King. We’re honored and proud the quality and spirit of the program are recognized by others.”

The program was broadcasted on WILX-TV 10 and was also uploaded to Youtube.

It was one hour long and included segments that producers recorded in the Grand Rapids Captus Creative studios and Van Andel Arena.

The group said the people featured in the program “were Grammy award winners hip hop soul singer Musiq Soulchild and gospel artist Tasha Cobbs-Leonard; Michigan artists Rodney Page, Larry Trice Jr., Sharon Lawrence, Phil Denny, Larry Trice III; and Lansing’s Music of a Dream Orchestra.”

