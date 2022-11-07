Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise because they contain precious metals, including platinum, which have risen sharply in price in the last decade.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to report suspicious activity at 616-527-0400. Anyone with information about people involved in catalytic converter thefts is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5737.

