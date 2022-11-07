Michigan Football Times Filling in For Final Three Games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has three football games remaining and Saturday’s home game against Nebraska kicks at 3:30pm. The following Saturday, November 19, Michigan hosts Illinois and ABC will televise with kick coming at either noon or 3:30pm. The finale at Ohio State, November 26, will air at noon on Fox Sports.

