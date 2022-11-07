Michigan Football Times Filling in For Final Three Games

The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor (10/29/22)(WILX-TV)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has three football games remaining and Saturday’s home game against Nebraska kicks at 3:30pm. The following Saturday, November 19, Michigan hosts Illinois and ABC will televise with kick coming at either noon or 3:30pm. The finale at Ohio State, November 26, will air at noon on Fox Sports.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Hammond Farms closes off M-99
Downed tree in Lansing at corner of Brisbane and Averill.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
Man found dead in Lansing Township
High winds rip the roof off Cedar Place Assisted Living in Lansing
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Open With Victory
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20)...
Bills Worried About Allen’s Health
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL...
Colts Fire Reich
Lansing Community College's first National Athlete of the Week: Haley Ellis
LCC Sending Runners to National Finals