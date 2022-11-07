Meridian Township Police seek 28-year-old man with outstanding warrants
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Trevor Lyons, a 28-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.
According to authorities, Lyons has additional outstanding warrants from other Mid-Michigan jurisdictions.
Police describe Lyons as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.
Read next:
- School ordered to allow anti-abortion pitch on election eve
- MSU helps discover new ‘ghostly’ particles in space
- Man found dead in Lansing Township
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.