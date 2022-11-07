Man found dead in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township.

The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster.

Officials said when police arrived, they found a 45-year-old man dead with no obvious signs of death.

Michigan State Police Crime Scene was called to the area to investigate the incident.

Police said they are looking to locate the man’s family.

