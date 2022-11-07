LCC Sending Runners to National Finals

Lansing Community College's first National Athlete of the Week: Haley Ellis
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College is sending both its men’s and women’s cross country teams to the national junior college finals in Tallahassee, Florida. The women run at 8:30am Saturday followed by the men’s race. Both teams won regional titles on October 29th. Nationally in their divisions, the LCC women are ranked number one and the men are ranked number three.

