Judge denies SOS candidate Karamo’s lawsuit over absentee ballots

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A judge in Wayne County has dismissed the Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State Kristina Karamo’s lawsuit over absentee ballots.

Judge Timothy Kenny from the Wayne County Circuit Court said on Monday that Karamo’s lawsuit had no evidence of election law violations for the 2022 midterm. Karamo and her team filed a lawsuit back in October against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors.

Karamo and other plaintiffs requested that the 58-member Wayne County Circuit bench be disqualified from hearing the case. Meanwhile, they also asked the court to require Detroit residents to vote at the polls on Nov. 8 or obtain an absentee ballot in person.

“Plaintiffs’ failure to produce any evidence that the procedures for this November 8th election violate state and federal law demonizes the Detroit City Clerk, her office staff, and the 1,200 volunteers working this election,” said Kenny.

The court document from Judge Kenny said that Karamo and her teams’ injunction would serve to disenfranchise tens of thousands of eligible voters in Detroit. The judge said they presented arguments but no evidence in support of the alleged violations.

“Plaintiff have raised a false flag of election law violations and corruption concerning Detroit’s procedures for the November 8th election,” said Kenny. “The Court’s ruling takes down that flag.”

Karamo and her teams’ motions were denied.

